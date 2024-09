The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal, and the Hon. Lisa Rahming, Minister of State within the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal, welcomed the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Nassau, Bahamas, Kimberly Furnish, September 19, 2024 in a courtesy call at the ministry’s offices. The Minister expressed gratitude for […]