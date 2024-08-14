US Embassy Charge d’Affaires pays a courtesy call on the Minister for Grand Bahama

US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish paid a courtesy call on Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey at the Office of the Prime Minister on August 14, 2024. Also in attendance was Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Lisa Adderley-Anderson. Pictured from left: US Embassy Public Affairs Officer Suemayah Abu-Douleh; US Embassy Political and Economic Section Chief Erika Lewis; US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish; Minister Ginger Moxey, and Acting Permanent Secretary Lisa Adderley-Anderson.