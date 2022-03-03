US Donates Equipment to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe, spoke, on February 28, 2022, at the Handing Over and Commissioning ceremony for a state of the art Imaging and Astrophysics X-Ray Inspection System, and communications equipment, by the US Embassy to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS). Valued at approximately $300,000, the donations were the result of a collaboration between the US Embassy Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement and BDOCS. In his remarks, Minister Munroe thanked the US Government for the donations, and highlighted the significance of the cooperation between the two Governments. Among those in attendance from the Ministry were Mrs. Cheryl Darville, Permanent Secretary; Delgardo Forbes, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary; and Mr. Paul Jones and Captain Floyd Moxey, Legal In-House Counsels, Also in attendance were Ms. Usha Pitts, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy, and Mr. Doan Cleare, BDOCS Acting Commissioner of Corrections. The ceremony concluded with the signing of documents by both Minister Munroe and Ms. Pitts, after which, they were taken on a brief tour of the facility. The officials were also given a firsthand look at illegal drugs, contraband, and a portion of the more than 170 cellphones confiscated from inmates between September 2021 and February 2022, by the newly-formed Research and Detection Unit. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)



