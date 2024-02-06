US Customs and Border Protection officials pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Tourism

Diane J. Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Field Operations (OFO), U.S.Customs and Border Protection (CBP), pictured fifth right, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper (fourth right) and his executive team — the Hon. Basil Mcintosh, State-Minister for Aviation; Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary/MOTIA; and Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director-General/MOTIA and Director of Aviation — February 5, 2024 at the ministry’s offices.

Ms. Sabatino was accompanied by Usha Pitts, Charge d’Affaires, US Embassy; Donald Conroy, Executive Director/International, US Customs and Border Protection; Glenn Rogers, Director/International Operations and Advisory Directorate, Preclearance Operations, Office of Field Operations, US Customs and Border Protection; Nico Twardy, Area Port Director/Nassau Preclearance, Office of Field Operations, US Customs and Border Protection; and Donna Hernandez, Political Officer, US Embassy.