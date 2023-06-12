US-Caribbean Leaders Multilateral Meeting (Photos)

A US-Caribbean Leaders Meeting, co-hosted by US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Bahamas Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, was held June 8, 2023 at Atlantis, Paradise Island. Prime Minister Davis currently holds the position of Chairman of CARICOM. Secretary General of CARICOM, Her Excellency Dr. Carla Barnett is also pictured (seated centre right of Prime Minister Davis). Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, the Hon. Frederick Mitchell and Caribbean leaders are pictured around the table.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: