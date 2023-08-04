Urban Renewal’s Cleanup Team St. Barnabas thanked by their community

The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development’s Urban Renewal department made clean-up teams available throughout New Providence.Clean-up Team St. Barnabas while partnering with non-governmental organizations was able to place a dumpster on sixth street and also moved many derelict vehicles that have been in the community for a long time.

Residents expressed their appreciation and gratitude toward Urban Renewal and its staff.Children in the area were taught the importance of keeping their environment clean.

From: Bahamas Information Services