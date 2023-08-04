Urban Renewal’s Cleanup Team St. Barnabas thanked by their community

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Urban Renewal’s Cleanup Team St. Barnabas thanked by their community
The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development’s Urban Renewal department made clean-up teams available throughout New Providence.Clean-up Team St. Barnabas while partnering with non-governmental organizations was able to place a dumpster on sixth street and also moved many derelict vehicles that have been in the community for a long time.

Residents expressed their appreciation and gratitude toward Urban Renewal and its staff.Children in the area were taught the importance of keeping their environment clean. 

From: Bahamas Information Services

See also

 