Urban Renewal Uplifts Men in Special Independence Event

Men from all walks of life were honoured by Urban Renewal during a special retreat for independence

“There is Still Hope; Men Must Play Their Part” was the theme of a special Men’s Retreat hosted by Urban Renewal revolutionized in commemoration of the Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of Independence. The retreat brought together men from cross sections of the community for a day of camaraderie. The event was held at the National Training Agency on Gladstone Road on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Minister of State for Social Services & Urban Renewal Lisa T Rahming said it is important, at momentous occasions like independence, to ensure that Bahamian men from all walks of life feel included and know their worth and significance in society.

By uplifting men, she said, families are strengthened and renewed. Words of inspiration for the men also came from Pastor Henry Higgins, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; Pastor Kendal Carroll, Senior Manager, Urban Renewal Directorate; Peggy McKenzie, manager of the Freetown Urban Renewal centre; and Derek Feaste, program coordinator of the Englerston Urban Renewal Center. The men were treated to a Bahamian feast, and the room was elaborately decorated in the Bahamian national colours. Guests were treated to the sounds of Emily “Sweet Emily” Williams during the festivities. Minister Rahming said Urban Renewal Revolutionized will continue to find ways to support and uplift men as community initiatives roll out throughout the year. She wished them all a happy independence and encouraged them to bring their families out to national festivities, for family bonding and to help increase national pride.

Source: Felicity Darville

Urban Renewal elaborately decorated the room in Bahamas national colours to celebrate men for Independence