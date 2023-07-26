Urban Renewal Summer Camp

The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development and Urban Renewal launched a summer camp on Monday focusing on community clean up and volunteerism.

Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Lisa Rahming was in attendance at the event. She spoke to reporters about the camp. “We decided this year to do it different. We are allowing the kids to be able to clean up the various communities so they had one week and they will be volunteering at some of the senior citizens homes and some of the children’s home where they’ll be willing to clean up and help and assist and so we’re teaching them how to give back to the community and doing so in a meaningful way.”

There are 600 children registered for the camp which lasts one week. The camp in being put on in partnership with the Team Up To Clean Up Organization.