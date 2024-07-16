Urban Renewal opens its summer camp, themed ‘Summer of Growth and Exploration’

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Renewal held an opening ceremony for its joint Summer Camp, July 15, 2024 at United Christian Cathedral, Flamingo Gardens. Scores of children from various Urban Renewal centers were present and poised for lots of planned activities. Among centers participating in the two-week camp, themed ‘Summer of Growth and Exploration,’ are St. Barnabas, Fort Charlotte, Fox Hill, Bain & Grants Town, Freetown, Marathon, Carmichael, and Centreville constituencies. At camp, the children will engage, interact and compete among each other in the areas of Dance, Swimming, Drama, Music, Culinary Arts, and Drill. In attendance were Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal Keith Bell; Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal Lisa Rahming; Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin; Co-Chair of Urban Renewal Algernon Allen; and Pastor Diana Francis.

(BIS Photos/Mark Ford)