(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)

“The Month of May is recognised as Disaster Preparedness Month across the length and breadth of The Bahamas. In line with this, Urban Renewal Northern Bahamas Small Home Repairs Division will begin a robust repair programme this week to aggressively address themany outstanding housing repair concerns”, said Deputy Director of Urban Renewal, Senator the Hon. Kirkland Russell, during a press briefing on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Urban Renewal Commission Office.

Preston Kyle Stuart, the project manager for Small Home Repairs in the northern Bahamas, and Bishop Daron S. Sturrup Sr., religious coordinator were also present during this briefing.

Urban Renewal’s Small Home Repairs programme aims to provide relief to residences on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco that are still suffering from hurricane damages. According to Senator Russell, priority will be given to those with roof damage and special attention will be paid to seniors and those living with disabilities.

The Bahamas government is committed to fulfilling its promise of providing relief to the residents from West Grand Bahama to East Grand Bahama, North Abaco to Moore’s Island, and also those on the island of Bimini. Senator Russell emphasized that the government, through the Urban Renewal Small Home Repair Programme, has launched an aggressive approach to tackle the many concerns pertaining to smallhome repairs. With hurricane season approaching and certain weather phenomena already being experienced, the programme in Grand Bahama and Abaco inclusive of the cays will be accelerated.

This programme is designed to also engage craftsmen and contractors in various communities who are unemployed and looking for work.The application process continues, and those in need of small home repairs can fill out and submit applications at the Urban Renewal Commission Office. The government is committed to a non-stop small home repair process. Project Manager Kyle Stuart and his team will be contacting residents to set dates for assessments of homes.

Senator Russell’s concluding remark, “Today we would like to assure the public that help is on the way” resonated throughout the room. His affirmation and the continuation of this programme shows the government’s commitment to provide relief and assistance to those in need. This programme is expected to bring relief, give reassurance and put smiles on the faces of those who have suffered much as a resultof hurricane disasters.