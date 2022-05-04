Urban Renewal Commission’s Launch of Home Repair Initiative

Hon. Lisa Rahming. (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)



Nassau, The Bahamas – Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development the Hon. Lisa Rahming held a press conference today (May 3) to launch the ministry’s Home Repairs initiative at the head office of the Urban Renewal Commission.

The initiative was to announce grants and contractors for the repair of homes that are in urgent need of restoration. On hand at the press conference were contractors who will provide support for this project.

Chairman of Urban Renewal Steven Dean gave criteria for qualification to be awarded grant assistance for repairs. And Deputy Chairman Charlie Major explained the range of the exercise — starting with New Providence. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)



Deputy Chairman Charlie Major. (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)





Chairman of Urban Renwal Steven Dean. (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)





Ast. Chairman Arthur Evans. (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)





(BIS Photo/Mark Ford)



(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page