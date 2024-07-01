Urban Renewal Citizen Advisory Committee

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal held a launch event for its Citizen Advisory Committee initiative at Salem Union Baptist Church on Monday.

Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal, the Hon. Keith Bell spoke with ZNS News before the start of the event. He said, “the idea and the object is to ensure that we launch these commissions to ensure that the community take responsibility for what happens in the community. And so the idea is to bring different persons from different walks of life and so we have Pastors, we have the preachers, we have the teachers, the social workers, we have the ordinary people in the community and that is to ensure that all of the stakeholders are involved in this initiative. The idea is to ensure that there is cohesion in everything that we do and everything that we seek to do in the community. But more importantly that the community take responsibility for its own development.”

Minister Bell said the initiative will also be launched in Grand Bahama and the other family islands.