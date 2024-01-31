Upgraded Sewer System Announced for Arawak Cay

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell has announced that the sewer and pipe system at Arawak Cay will receive a much-needed upgrade in the upcoming weeks. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Ministry of Agriculture, East Bay Street, January 29, 2024.

“Today is a cause for celebration because after years of many issues, we can finally celebrate the upgrade of the sewer and pipe system at Arawak Cay. This is a monumental achievement that promises a more efficient and sustainable future for this vibrant hub for local businesses, fishermen and tourism,” said Mr. Campbell.

The project, the Minister explained, would be carried out by the Water and Sewerage Corporation. It will consist of replacing all currently inadequate sewer pipes with the ultimate goal of upgrading the existing gravity main to accommodate the heavy use of the facility.

The cost of the project is approximately $129,0000 and is expected to be completed within four to six weeks from the start.

Deputy General Manager, Water and Sewerage Corporation, Cyprian Gibson, was in attendance and gave an overview of the project, stating it is “a substantial undertaking that will reduce maintenance costs and improve levels of service at the site.”