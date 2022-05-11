Upgrade to COVID-19 online vaccination site accommodates scheduling of 2nd booster doses

By Ministry of Health & Wellness

May 11, 2022 – 9:22:58 AM

The public is advised that effective 8th May, 2022 the COVID-19 online vaccination site, vax.gov.bs was upgraded to accommodate the scheduling of 2nd booster doses. Walk-ins can also receive booster doses at vaccination centers. Information on 2nd boosters will automatically be included in the client’s existing record and shown on newly printed certificates and vaccination status checks using the vax.gov.bs site.

The public is reminded that the following COVID-19 vaccination appointments can also be scheduled through the online vaccination site, vax.gov.bs:

? 1st vaccine, and 2nd vaccine

Pfizer is available for persons aged 12 and over

? 1st booster

Recommended for all persons aged 12 and over:

o 5 months after a 2nd dose of AstraZeneca/Pfizer, or

o 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson single dose

? 2nd booster

Available 4 months after a 1st booster for:

o Persons aged 50 and over,

o Persons aged 12 and over who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, and

o Persons aged 18 and over who received a single dose and 1st booster of Johnson & Johnson

? Extended Series Dose

Available for persons aged 12 and over who are moderately to severely immunocompromised 1-3 months after a 2nd dose of AstraZeneca/Pfizer or a Johnson & Johnson single dose (Walk-in only)

1st and 2nd dose vaccines, 1st and 2nd dose boosters and Extended Series doses are available on New Providence by online appointments or walk-ins at:

o Elizabeth Estates Clinic – Thursdays 3:00p.m. – 6:00p.m.

o Flamingo Gardens Clinic – Thursdays 1:00p.m. – 5:00p.m.

o Fleming Street Clinic – Thursdays 4:00p.m. – 6:00p.m.

o South Beach Health Centre – Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 9:00a.m. – 12noon

o Mall at Marathon – Mondays – Saturdays 10:00a.m. – 6:00p.m.

Persons with mobility challenges may request a home visit by emailing [email protected]

1st and 2nd dose vaccines, 1st and 2nd dose boosters and Extended Series doses are available on Grand Bahama and the Family Islands by online appointments or walk-ins at:

o Susan J. Wallace Centre (Grand Bahama) Mondays to Fridays – 8:00a.m. – 4:00p.m.

o Local clinics on the Family Islands during clinic hours

