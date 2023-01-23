[UPDATED] Guaico Presbyterian Primary scores hat-trick in Junior Panorama

Black Immigrant Daily News

Guaico Presbyterian Primary School celebrates after winning the National Junior Panorama (primary schools) competition for a third consecutive time at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Sunday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Guaico Presbyterian Steel Orchestra completed a hat-trick on Sunday when it took home its third National Schools Panorama title in the primary category.

Fellow Presbyterian schools – Naparima College and Naparima Girls High School, known as Naparima Combined – won in the secondary category.

The competition took place on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, and saw a huge turnout from students, parents, educators and communities in support of the different bands.

