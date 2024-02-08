Update On Schools In East Grand Bahama

The Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, the Hon. Kwasi Thompson inquired in the House Of Assembly about the status of schools in his constituency that were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Thompson noted that the school in McClean’s Town has been repaired. He also asked about plans for the schools in High Rock and Sweetings Cay.

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training and Member of Parliament for Englerston, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin responded to Thompson’s inquiries. She said, “we were very gratified that we were able to finally address the issue of no school in that region which had been the case since Dorian. And there is now a school.”

Hanna-Martin added, “what is happening now through the auspices pf the Director, she’s now working out the logistics, we have to get teachers there. We have to determine what students will go there because we have primary and high school students traveling hours into Central Grand Bahama.”

Addressing Sweeting’s Cay specifically, the Minister said, “the Sweetings Cay thing, of course, you have to allocate teachers there. We have a global shortage of teachers, The Bahamas is not different. This is the short term solution that they will come from Sweeting’s Cay and that right there is East Grand Bahama.”

Hanna-Martin said the Ministry is monitoring populations shifts and that ground work is underway regarding the school in High Rock.