Update on BTC Service Disruption on Eleuthera Due to Infrastructure Sabotage

BTC’s technical teams continue to work diligently to restore services and repair the damaged critical infrastructure in North Eleuthera,following an act of sabotage last Thursday May 30th. We estimate that all landline, mobile, and television services will be fully restored across impacted areas within the next 24 hours. For decades, the landing point of BTC’s sub-sea fibre optics cable has been on a property in North Eleuthera in the vicinity of the Glass Window Bridge. Recently, an individual claiming to be the owner of this property has demanded compensation from BTC for the use of the property. In multiple discussions with this individual, BTC requested evidence of ownership of the land, which the individual was unable toproduce. The individual has now provided BTC with photographic copies of what purports to be a Crown Grant of the property dated May 3rd 2024 and is now demanding immediate payment for the prior years that the equipment has been on the property from BTC, despite the fact that the individual’s ownership of the land by virtue of a Crown Grant, if valid, only arises from the date that the Crown Grant was issued.

In an attempt to extort compensation from BTC, the individual has repeatedly threatened to willfully and intentionally sever BTC’s fibre optics cable on the property. BTC is reliably informed that the individual carried out this threat last Thursday, interrupting BTC’s service in North Eleuthera and surrounding areas. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to swiftly resolve this unacceptable disruption caused by the individual’s actions. We remind the public that it is unlawful and a punishable offense to intentionally damage or destroy essential telecommunications equipment. Such acts pose a serious national security risk to the country by disrupting vital communications. BTC maintains a number of contractual arrangements with property owners pertaining to the use of private land to secure critical BTC’s equipment on every single island in the country. BTC is well aware of its responsibility to adequately compensate these property owners for the use of their property and complies with its contractual and regulatory obligations.

BTC remains committed to providing reliable telecommunications services across The Bahamas and continues to engage diligently with all relevant stakeholders to prevent future attempts to sabotage BTC’s equipment.