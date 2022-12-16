UPDATE: Car found in Flat Rock after carjacking at gunpoint Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

[Update: Friday, December 16 at 1:55 pm]

Police have discovered the car taken from Wilson Hill, St John.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Flat Rock, St George.

Residents of Wilson Hill are shocked and rattled by the violent incident occurring in their otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

One resident expressed that she was “surprised” by Thursday night’s carjacking because Wilson Hill, St John was known to be a peaceful community.

“This area is be quiet, you don’t see a lot of people in the area or outside,” said the resident, who also shared concerns about the gun crime.

“The crime is getting really bad, the killing, the guns, all you can do is pray,” she added.

Another resident believed that the victim was being monitored by the assailants prior to the attack.

“This area is a very quiet area. There are just a few houses here. We never had this problem up here before. I think one of the problems is that when things like this here happen, when it is a random something I believe who is involved was probably observing the person, their movement, the time they come in and the time they leave,” said the Wilson Hill resident.

He suggested that persons use multiple routes when traversing to and from their homes.

“I would suggest to people that they be very careful in their movements. Even if they are working and they are coming in late, the route that they take to get home sometimes change the route – don’t come the same route. Part of the problem, I feel especially in the country areas, is that people who are doing the crime are not from the area itself. It is people who come into the area, they case the area, they observe what is going on and then they do what they have to do,” the resident added.

[Originally published: Thursday, December 15 at 7:50 pm]

Driver robbed at gunpoint in St John

Around 7pm tonight, December 15, 2022, a car was stolen when robbers approached the driver with guns drawn.

Loop understands that the victim was forced away from the car at gunpoint and the perpetrators made off with the victim’s bag and car.

The incident occurred in Wilson Hill, St John.

Police are at the scene.

Attempts to reach the Police Public Information Officer have been futile up to publishing time.

No further details at this time.

NewsAmericasNow.com