[UPDATE] Calypso fraternity mourns Black Stalin’s passing

Exceptional calypsonian the Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) – File photo

ONE of the country’s most beloved calypsonians, the quintessential Caribbean man, Leroy Calliste, aka Black Stalin has died.

Stalin, 81, who never recovered from a stroke he suffered nine years ago, passed away at his San Fernando home around 9 am on Wednesday, surrounded by his wife Patsy and members of his family who has been praying for a miracle.

Confirmation of his passing came from his sister Gloria Calliste and her son Junior who told Newsday they could not give any further details as they were at the Customs office in Point Lisas, when they received the news.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello who had renamed a street in honour of the five-time Calypso Monarch, said it was a sad day for San Fernando and all of the country.

“We have lost one of our sons and an iconic calypsonian, a beacon of social issues. He will surely be missed,” Regrello said.

Chairman of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) South/Central Region Steve Pascall, aka Ras Kommanda said Calliste’s death had plunged the calypso fraternity into fresh grief and mourning coming on the heels of the very recent passing of Singing Francine (Francine Edwards).

“Sincere condolences to the Calliste family and all his millions of fans around the globe as well as the calypso fraternity. May his spirit transition well into Zion.”

For his contribution to culture, Stalin was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the University of the West Indies (UWI) in 2008.

