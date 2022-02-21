University of The Bahamas Honouring Excellence Among Alumni at Hall of Fame Ceremony

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS – University of The Bahamas is preparing to honour a cadre of alumni as examples of the excellence that defines graduates of the institutions who are making substantive contributions to the public and private sector, leading innovation and helping to steer transformation at the community level.

UB will pay homage to eight outstanding alumni at the Hall of Fame and Outstanding Alumni Awards scheduled for 26th February. Two of the honourees, both from the class of 1981 – veteran hotelier Mrs. Sonia Cox-Hamilton and veteran Public Officer, Mr. Reginald Saunders – will be inducted into the prestigious UB Hall of Fame. The other honourees are: family medicine specialist Dr. Indira Grimes (Class of 1991); attorney and litigator Mr. Kahlil Parker and tourism professional Ms. Garbrielle A. Archer (Class of 2001); and higher education advancement professional Ms. Keturah Babb and communications consultant and entrepreneur, Mrs. Tanya McFall-Major (Class of 2011).

Dr. Minus-Grimes will receive the Outstanding Alumni Award; Mr. Parker and Ms. Archer will receive the Alumni Trailblazer Awards; and Ms. Babb and Mrs. McFall-Major will receive the Emerging Leader Awards.

“The Alumni Awards is critical for us because it not only shows the important role UB plays in nation building, but it also shows how impactful the institution has been in the lives of our students, alumni, and their families,” said Director of Alumni Affairs, Mr. Elvardo Thompson.

Each awardee has made invaluable contributions to the development of The Bahamas in their own unique way, which has consequently elevated the University’s profile nationally and internationally. The alumni gala, a hybrid virtual and in-person event, will be held at Crypto Isle, formerly Luciano’s, on East Bay Street.

“The fact that it will be a virtual hybrid event that will be livestreamed makes it extraordinarily exciting,” said Mr. Thompson. “People will be able to view it wherever they are in the world.”

Chair of UB’s Alumni Association, Ms. Jazmine Romer-Rolle, said UB’s Alumni Awards also incentivizes alumni to be good ambassadors of the University, which in turn, benefits the country at large.

“When alumni are recognized and praised for their contributions to their respective professional fields and to the communities they serve, it highlights the greatness that UB has a part in producing,” said Ms. Romer-Rolle. “Alumni want to know that the institution that they value and respect also values and respects them in return. We need more programmes like this to encourage the UB community to continue to give back to the University in whichever ways they can.”

Mrs. Romer-Rolle said she looks forward to this year’s awards ceremony not just because of the pomp and paegentry associated with it, but because it serves as yet another opportunity for the University to further cement its legacy in the annals of Bahamian history.

“Current, prospective and past students of University of The Bahamas can all benefit from the knowledge that there are many great alumni that pass through the same halls they have, will and are currently walking through,” said Mrs. Romer-Rolle. “It instills a great sense of pride, especially when you know you have attended classes with them or shared time in a club or organization with them.”

This year’s Alumni Awards will be held at 7pm on Saturday, 26th February at Crypto Isle.

With the passage of the University of The Bahamas Act, 2016, alumni of the institution include UB grads as grads of the former College of The Bahamas, The Bahamas Teachers’ College, San Salvador Teachers’ College, C.R. Walker Technical College, the sixth form programme of the Government High School as well as the Bahamas Hotel Tourism and Training Centre.

