University Of Guyana Confers Honorary Doctorate On Black Panther Actress – St. Lucia Times

The University of Guyana (UG) on Wednesday conferred an honorary degree – ‘honoris causa’, (for the sake of honour), on Guyanese-British Actress, Letitia Michelle Wright, at its main campus at Turkeyen, Georgetown.

An honorary degree recognises meritorious accomplishments and activity in any given body of work.

Such work in Wright’s case relates to her accomplishments as an actress, and its benefit to society, which is reflected in the values cherished by the university.

The actress, in her acceptance speech, shared her journey.

Her delivery from the podium hovered around an authentic reflection as a Guyanese, who is filled with gratitude.

“I really took the opportunity to highlight my country because this country is part of where I am from, this country is in my bloodline. I go home and there is pepper-pot and bread, I go home there is roti – dhal roti − its’ my favourite. I go home and there is Guyana in the very fabric of all that I do and all that I am, so in a way I have not been home, but home hasn’t left me … as you love me, I love you, as you are proud of me, I am proud of you too, Guyana,” she expressed to the packed auditorium.

UG’s Vice Chancellor, Professor, Dr Paloma Mohamed-Martin before presenting the degree, took a moment to reflect on the long list of Guyanese in whose footsteps the actress is following, and who have similarly been bestowed with the same honour.

She noted that, “This is a moment of many delights, the blessings from which we hoped we will see changes in the lives of others as you have said you would wish to see – we hope that there would be a myriad of positive things that comes out of this, and we hope that it would profoundly and positively shift the energy in our country, as well as you have already begun to do.”

Wright migrated to the United Kingdom about 20 years ago. She returned on Friday last after being invited by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Since then, she has been touring Guyana and meeting various groups of people. Her interest, Wright said, is meeting with Guyana’s youth. Wright is best known for her role in Marvel’s Black Panther franchise.

She also starred in Sing 2, which was Osar-nominated for best-animated feature; Death on the Nile; The Silent Twins; the movie adaptation of Ready Player One; Aisha; Avengers End Game; Avengers Infinity War; Mangrove; Urban Hymn; and Guava Island among others.

SOURCE: Department of Public Information

