United Nations and Bahamas Development Bank Host 2 nd Annual Partnership Forum

Nearly 100 government, civil society, youth, private sector and other dynamic representatives participated in the 2nd Annual United Nations (UN)/ Bahamas Development Bank (BDB) Sustainable Development Goals Partnership Forum held last week. During the day-and-a-half event, local and international experts spoke on Economic Prosperity, Equality and Well-Being, Resilience to Climate Change and Shocks and Sustainable Natural Resource Management, and Peace, Safety, Justice and the Rule of Law. The diverse participants then partnered to brainstorm and develop micro-initiatives and solutions based on their respective background and experiences.

Under the theme “Words to Action: Mapping a Sustainable Future”, this year’s Partnership Forum coincides with the second Sustainable Development Goals Summit and the mid-way point of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. A final report inclusive of findings and initiatives developed at the Partnership Forum will be made publicly available. The event proactively built on the outcome of last year’sPartnership Forum by developing structured partnerships to contribute to national achievement of the sustainable developmentgoals, created new partnerships among attendees, showcased the contributions of youth to realizing the sustainable development goals and developed a roadmap, inclusive of partners, of actionable solutions to be implemented in the period between the end of this and next year’s forum, which will align with the United Nations’ Summit of the Future.