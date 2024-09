The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The United Artists Bahamas Union (UABU) today calls on the Minister responsible for Labour, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, to intervene and prevent the certification of the recent elections held by the Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union (BMEU) on August 29, 2024. UABU asserts that the BMEU’s self-nominated and unopposed executive body is in breach of […]