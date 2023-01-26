UNICEF invites applications for young climate action advocates Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Students at the primary and secondary levels are being invited to let their voices be heard as Climate Action Advocates.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is seeking to identify children who are knowledgeable and passionate about climate change issues to become junior and youth advocates.

“Children bear the greatest burden of climate change, and it is critical that their voices are included since they will be the beneficiaries of climate action policies,” said Vicente Teran, Acting Country Representative, UNICEF. “We are looking forward to working with the youth to build their capacity so that they will influence their peers and educate others in society about the need to take urgent actions to preserve our environment.”

Explaining the thrust behind the call for advocates, Climate Change Officer at UNICEF, Camile Beckford-Palmer said, “We want to identify students who can make a positive impact in their communities and spread the message about the role they can play in climate action.”

Primary and high school students who are interested should have previously participated in environmental protection and climate smart activities, have good communication skills and be willing to participate in national initiatives on climate action.

Interested students should email their application forms, with signed consent provided by their parent/guardian, along with a selfie video, of not more than 60 seconds, to ki******@un****.org. They should state their names at the beginning of the video, discussing the topic related to their level:

Primary level students only – “Why is climate action important to Jamaica?”High School students only – “Do you think the Jamaican society is doing enough to reduce the impacts of climate change?”

The deadline for applications is Friday, February 10, 2023 at 4 pm. Application forms can be downloaded from the UNICEF website at unicef.org/jamaica.

NewsAmericasNow.com