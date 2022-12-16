UNHCR donates supplies to CDC to assist migrants

Black Immigrant Daily News

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday donated a quantity of household supplies to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid a group of migrants.

Solar lamps, kitchen sets, water containers, mosquito nets, sleeping mats and tarpaulins were handed over by UNHCR representatives.

Receiving the supplies was Senior Preparedness Officer of the CDC, Captain Lakshman Persaud.

Captain Persaud indicated that these items will directly assist a group of Venezuelan migrant families residing in Region 3.

The Commission has donated food supplies recently, and the UNHCR committed to rendering further assistance.

CDC has a stellar partnership with international agencies like the UNHCR, with a commitment to working together for the common good of humanity.

