UNAOC launches call for applications for 6th edition of its young peacebuilders programme

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) is launching the call for applications for the 2023 edition of its Young Peacebuilders programme, which for the second time will focus on Latin America and the Caribbean.

The call is open to participants between 18 and 25 years old from the region, with a strong interest in growing their ability to act as agents of peace in their respective communities, preventing violent extremism through intercultural and interfaith dialogue.

To this end, twenty young civil society leaders will be selected to participate in this peace education experience. They will engage online through a series of facilitated interactive modules, and in-person during a one-week face-to-face workshop. After completing their training, participants will then apply their learnings by implementing a peace initiative at the community level with the support and mentorship of UNAOC trainers.

The project will then culminate in a symposium where the young participants will share their experiences, lessons learned, achievements, and recommendations with a broader audience of practitioners, UN officials, policymakers, media entities, and civil society representatives, bringing visibility to their initiatives toward the promotion of diversity and dialogue.

Implemented with the generous support of the Agencia Extreme?a de Cooperaci?n Internacional para el Desarrollo (AEXCID), and in collaboration with the United Network of Young Peacebuilders (UNOY), UNAOC Young Peacebuilders strengthens the global network of young peacebuilders who are equipped with the tools to tackle stereotypes, prejudice, and polarization to build more inclusive and peaceful societies. The long-term aim is their integration into governmental peace processes and policies.

More details about the programme and its eligibility criteria are available here. To apply, click here. The deadline for applications is no later than 19 February 2023.

