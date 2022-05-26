UK hits oil and gas companies with $6 billion windfall tax

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)The UK government is introducing a ?5 billion ($6.3 billion) tax on the windfall profits of its oil and gas companies, bowing to pressure from campaigners to raise money to help millions of people struggling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled the new 25% tax on the profits of energy producers such as BP ( BP ) and Shell ( RDSA ) on Thursday. The levy will be phased out once oil and gas prices fall back to more normal levels, he said.

“The oil and gas sector is making extraordinary profits, not as the result of recent changes, risk-taking or innovation or efficiency, but as the result of surging global commodity prices,” Sunak said in a speech to parliament.

The tax will help fund a new package of benefits worth about ?15 billion ($19 billion). Sunak said the government would make one-off direct payments to millions of the country’s most vulnerable households. Around eight million low-income households will receive ?650 in two installments later this year, while a further eight million pensioners will receive ?300.

Companies including BP and Shell raked in a combined $32billion in profit last year on the back of soaring global oil and natural gas prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February pushed prices up even further over fears the conflict will lead to energy shortages.

