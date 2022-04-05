UK government will sell public service broadcaster Channel 4

The content originally appeared on: CNN

LondonThe British government has decided to sell Channel 4, the publicly-owned but commercially funded broadcaster founded nearly 40 years ago as an edgy alternative to the BBC and ITV (ITVPF), the company said on Monday.

Ministers said last year that privatization would help secure Channel 4’s future as a public service broadcaster.

The broadcaster, however, has fought such a move, saying there was no evidence to show that a privatized Channel 4 would be able to better fulfill its remit to provide challenging and distinctive programming for audiences under-served by rivals.

Channel 4 said in a statement on Monday it was disappointed the government had not formally recognized the significant public interest concerns which had been raised.

It had demonstrated it could “continue to commission much-loved programs from the independent sector across the UK that represent and celebrate every aspect of British life as well as increase its contribution to society, while maintaining ownership by the public,” it said.

