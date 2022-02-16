UAE Technical Assistance MOU Signed in Duba

(Photo/OPM Communications)



DUBAI, UAE — A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas the Hon. Fred Mitchell, and Assistant Minister/Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Omar Ghobash.

The signing of this MOU begins a fruitful relationship between The Bahamas and the UAE. The UAE government is committed to providing technical assistance through their Technical Assistance Programme. Embedded in the agreement, is a provision that at least fifty percent of the participants in the training programme are women.

Both The Bahamas and UAE are committed to working together on several fronts for the mutual advancement of both countries. The exchange of information will be invaluable as The Bahamas continues to push through the setbacks of the pandemic toward national and economic growth.

Pictured are: Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas the Hon. Philip Davis, centre, Minister Mitchell, left, and HE Omar Ghobash. (Photo/OPM Communications)

