U.S. Embassy Hosts Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Symposium

Representatives from Civil Society and National TIP Committee Chair attending the TIP Symposium.

The U.S. Embassy hosted a Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Symposium on Monday, September 25 to support The Bahamas’s efforts to combat trafficking in persons. The event highlighted the recommendations in the 2023 TIP Report and provided a space for open dialogue and avenues for partnership.

Rebecca Morgan, Analyst for the Caribbean region with the U.S. State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, held sessions with senior government officials and members of civil society. Specifically, Ms. Morgan commended The Bahamas’ efforts to support victims and encouraged continued progress to equitably screen and identify victims, and to investigate and prosecute suspected traffickers. Participants discussed best practices for identifying victims in vulnerable communities, data collection, and the increased use of forensic and cyber evidence to build trafficking cases. The Bahamas National TIP Committee and Task Force Chair, Indirah Belle, shared plans to expand training efforts and establish points of contact in the Family Islands, to improve screening and identification of victims, and to complete a new National TIP Strategic Plan.

Ms. Morgan was also pleased to visit the offices of several dedicated civil society organizations working to serve victims.

U.S. Embassy Nassau values our continued partnership both with the Bahamian government and civil society organizations and looks forward to continuing our productive conversation in support of the Bahamas’ efforts to combat trafficking in persons.

The 2023 TIP Report’s country narrative for The Bahamas is now available in both Spanish and Creole and can be found on the U.S. Embassy’s website under the Reports section.

Source: Tosheena Robinson/U.S Embassy Public Engagement