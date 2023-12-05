U.S. Defense Official For Guyana

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mon. Jan. 8, 2024: Daniel P. Erikson, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere, was set to arrive in Guyana today, January 8th.

He will be in the South American CARICOM country until tomorrow, Jan. 9th. Erikson, who oversees U.S. defense and security policy for a 34-nation region including Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South and Central America, is undertaking this journey to reinforce the United States’ commitment to its defense and security alliance with Guyana, a key factor in regional stability.

During his visit, Erikson will engage in discussions with the Government of Guyana, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). These talks aim to enhance the U.S. defense and security partnership with Guyana and its regional allies. Marking his first international trip in 2024, Erikson’s visit highlights the significance of the growing bilateral defense and security relationship, emphasizing both immediate military collaborations and long-term advancements in Guyana’s defense sector.

This visit is part of the United States’ broader strategy to fortify global alliances and partnerships, focusing on improving interoperability, expanding information exchange, and orchestrating complex joint and combined exercises with its international allies, the US Embassy said in a statement.