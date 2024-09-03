U.S. And Belize Sign $125 Million Agreement

News Americas, New York, NY, September 5, 2024: The United States and Belize have signed a transformative $125 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth and strengthening democratic institutions in Belize.

FLASHBACK – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) meets with Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno at the State Department in Washington, DC, September 26, 2022. (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This landmark agreement underscores the U.S.’s ongoing commitment to fostering prosperity and development in the Western Hemisphere, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said today.

In addition to the U.S. grant, the Government of Belize has pledged $40.6 million in funding to support the initiative, marking a significant investment in the nation’s future. The grant will primarily focus on two key areas: education and energy sector modernization.

Eighty percent of the funds will be dedicated to improving Belize’s secondary education system, with the goal of enhancing learning outcomes and equipping Belizean students with the skills they need to succeed. The remaining 20 percent of the grant will support efforts to modernize Belize’s energy sector, with an emphasis on expanding renewable energy sources to reduce electricity costs for consumers.

The United States and Belize worked together in developing these projects to ensure they deliver the greatest economic and social benefit to the Belizean people while meeting the highest standards of quality and transparency.

“This collaborative effort reflects our dedication to fostering the long-term development of Belize and the region. We are excited to see the positive impact this partnership will have on the lives of all Belizeans,” Blinken said.

