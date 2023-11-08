U.B Partners with Securities Commission of The Bahamas

The University of The Bahamas is pleased to announce the launch of The FinTech Regulatory Innovation Programme (UBFTRI powered by Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) and in partnership with The Securities Commission of The Bahamas.

The FinTech and Regulatory Innovation (CFTRI) programme is a 12- week, tutor-led online programme delivered to financial services professionals, senior policymakers and regulators at central banks, security agencies and ministries of finance. Participants willlearn essential concepts concerning the technologies and business models that are transforming the financial industry. The focus of the programme is on formulating evidence-based regulatory, supervisory and policy responses to the development of financial technology.

The faculty is comprised of leading economists, lawyers, engineers, regulators and development professionals in interactive online lectures. Each participant will be guided by an expert tutor in small tutorial groups and will be assisted in developing a capstone project that they will present in their respective organisation. Previous projects have included the launch of new regulatory and market development initiatives,improvements to existing innovation offices, and the formation of inter-jurisdictional collaborations.

To date, over 1600 officials working in financial authorities, policymakers and industry practitioners have participated and been trained through the programme from 340+ organisations in more than 145 jurisdictions at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, Cambridge Judge Business School.