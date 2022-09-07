Typhoon Hinnamnor rips across South Korea

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South KoreaAt least 10 people have died and thousands have been displaced after Typhoon Hinnamnor tore through South Korea’s southern industrial hubs on Tuesday, authorities said.

Seven of the deaths were reported from one submerged parking lot under a residential complex in the country’s southeastern port city of Pohang, according to a report from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Wednesday.

The seven people had become trapped by rising waters while attempting to move their vehicles, according to the ministry report.

Local broadcaster YTN showed footage of a wrecked car being pulled out of an underground garage where muddy waters blocked its entrance.

Another person died after being buried in a house hit by a landslide in Gyeongju and two people remain missing from the powerful typhoon.

