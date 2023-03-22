Two Men Missing At Sea

The families of James Toote Jr. and Nazar Robins are concerned for their whereabouts after they left Grand Bahama by sea on Sunday bound for the island of Bimini and have not been heard from since.

Toote’s niece Whitley Brice told ZNS News, “around 2:51 on Sunday he told us that he was going to Bimini on the boat and that was the last thing that we heard from him via Whatsapp.”

The pair left from the Port Lucaya Marina in a two engine vessel which was recently purchased. Family friend Aaron Hepburn said, “I think like something went wrong with the engine and they maybe cut off and they just drifting. So hoping to find him today. We have some planes in the air, we gone out from seven o’clock this morning, the Coast Guard out there.”

When contacted by ZNS News police on the island of Grand Bahama had yet to receive a missing persons report.