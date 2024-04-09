Two Men Face Murder Charges

Two men appeared in the Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the shooting death of former Member of Parliament for Tall Pines, Don Saunders.

Jaico Choute, 25, and Nicarson Nixon, 23, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley were both denied bail.

Saunders was killed during an armed robbery at a business establishment in Gambier Village on March 27th. Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander provided new information on the investigation while at a press event on Monday. He said, “based on our investigation we have recovered the vehicle that was used in the commission of offense. That vehicle was located over the weekend and everything is coming together with respect to the footage, good detective work and good communication with members of the public. We were able to bring speedy closure to this matter.”

Chute and Nixon are expected back in court on May 30th.