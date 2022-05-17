Two-Day Cruise to GB re-branded ‘Margaritaville at Sea Paradise’

ENJOYING THE CEREMONY – Top officials of the Ministry of Tourism, Chamber of Commerce, Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board and Freeport Harbour Company were invited to the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise rebranding ceremony at the Freeport Harbour. Following the ceremony, guests were invited to stay for lunch and a tour of the ship that travels between West Palm Beach and Grand Bahama. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)



FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – With the major announcements and activities in Grand Bahama over the past week, the island is in the process of rebirth, said Jewel Edwards, consultant at the Ministry for Grand Bahama speaking on behalf of the Hon. Ginger Moxey during the rebranding ceremony for Margaritaville at Sea Paradise on Sunday.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, formerly Grand Classica, is a two-day cruise that sails between Grand Bahama and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ms. Edwards added that Minister Moxey is delighted and fully supports the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise rebranding.

“Today is momentous. As you have seen, we have been actively engaged in initiatives to make Grand Bahama ‘Grand’ again. These initiatives as elucidated in ‘Our Blueprint for Change’ emphasize our intentional focus on collaboration, strategic partnerships, community development.”

GIFT EXCHANGE – During the rebranding ceremony on Sunday at Freeport Harbour for Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, formerly Grand Classica, there were gift and plaque exchanges. Shown from left are: Steven Johnson, General Manager, Ministry of Tourism Grand Bahama; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Captain Alex Norenko, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise; and Karen Seymour, Executive Director, Ministry of Tourism. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)



Stating that when there is collaboration, much can be achieved, and the rebranding signifies a rebirth, Ms. Edwards said: “Your solid global lifestyle brand of tropical escape and relaxation is definitely in alignment with our multi-pronged marketing strategy for Grand Bahama. There are very distinct synergies, and we are excited about this partnership with Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, an exciting new offshore resort experience. The timing is crucial as the island is being revitalized, Grand Bahama 4.0.”

She said, “We have an amazing journey ahead. Let us collaborate for a better Grand Bahama for us all.”



FEEL DA JUNKANOO – Senator James Turner, Chairman of the Hotel Corporation, and Orlando Forbes, Port Director at Freeport Harbour Company were among those attending the rebranding ceremony of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise on Sunday at Freeport Harbour. The ceremony was closed out with Junkanoo by local group, Platinum Knights. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)





TOP EXECS PRESENT – Margaritaville at Sea Paradise held a rebranding ceremony at Freeport Harbour on Sunday when the island’s top tourism officials were present, along with other invited guests. Shown from left are: James Carey, president, Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Ian Rolle, Acting Chairman, Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board; Jewel Edwards, Consultant, Ministry for Grand Bahama; O’Neil Khosa, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise; Captain Alex Norenko, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise; Orlando Forbes, Port Director, Freeport Harbour Company and Charles Rolle, Freeport Harbour Company. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)



(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page