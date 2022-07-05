Turkish forces kill a child after shooting at a vehicle carrying migrants

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Istanbul (CNN)Turkish security forces killed a child on Sunday after opening fire on a vehicle carrying migrants from the eastern Van province near Turkey’s border with Iran, a local official told CNN on Tuesday.

The official, who is from the office of the Van governor and who did not want to be named, said that the boy’s DNA was being examined in order to reveal his identity. The age of the child has not been confirmed.

Twelve other people were injured as a result of the incident but remain in good condition, the official said, adding that none of those injured were children.

According to a statement released by the governor’s office on Sunday, Turkish forces first asked the vehicle to stop. When it continued driving on, security forces opened fire in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Once it stopped, Turkish personnel found the vehicle was used for smuggling migrants and found “40 irregular migrants” in it, according to the statement.

