Troumaca Ontario Secondary School celebrating their 50th Anniversary

“Fifty Years of Tenacity”. That’s the theme under which the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

Principal of the School Christopher Sampson says a series of events will be held throughout the year to mark this very significant milestone.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/SAMPSON-ACTIVITIES.mp3

The commemorative launching of the activities was held this morning at the school.

Principal Sampson says the School has a student population of 221.

