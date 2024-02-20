Troop Training In Jamaica Ahead Of Development

Officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) are headed to Jamaica for training before being deployed to Haiti as part of a peacekeeping mission led by Kenya.

RBDF Commodore, Dr. Raymond King spoke about the training the officers will receive. He said, “Kenya and Republic of Haiti, I think they are in the process of signing off on an agreement which will enable the Kenyans to deploy their police officers. Kenya is preparing to send its initial team of some 200 people into Haiti as a part of the advance team. We leave within the next one or two weeks. It’s an integrated training for some three weeks to ensure that the forces can operate, they have the same doctrine, the same orders, the same rules. You want to ensure that all of the different forces are able to operate in a seamless and cohesive way.”