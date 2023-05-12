Trippie Redd Working On New Music With Vybz Kartel, Rvssian & Tommy Lee Sparta

Popular US-based Jamaican producer Rvssian has a new joint track coming with American rapper, Trippie Redd, Tommy Lee Sparta and dancehall don dada, Vybz Kartel.

Vybz Kartel’s long-term incarceration has done little to thwart his musical efforts in the dancehall arena or his collaborative efforts with international acts. The latest evidence of this comes courtesy of Head Concussion founder, Rvssian, who is producing a brand-new track with the dancehall guru and young rapper Trippie Redd.

The move was announced on Instagram by Rvssian himself, who shared a few stills from the music video shoot that took place in Jamaica. According to the post location, the video was shot in Tivoli Gardens in Kingston – the infamous hometown of former area leader and notorious drug lord, the aptly named Christopher “Dudus” Coke. Basically, this location is as grimey as Kingston gets, which leads fans to believe that the song is a gangster song.

In the video, Rvssian and Redd stalk the streets of the urban neighborhood with a barrage of men and children. The trio of images include the rapper and producer posed next to each other, with the former pulling on his lit blunt, as well as a shot of the two getting their fill of naturally produced refreshments from the local juice man.

In the caption, Rvssian simply wrote, “SIXTEEN SHOTS FOR MY DAWG @trippieredd @vybzkartel” with the Jamaican flag emoji. Trippie Redd also took to Instagram to share a reel of still shots from the upcoming music video. Both he and Rvssian are clad in full black with big chains and LV bulletproof vests.

Trippie Redd and Rvssian / @rvssian IG

Evidently, fans are looking forward to the new collab and are expecting the unlikely duo to create a hit. Rvssian has always bridged the gap between American and Jamaican artists to produce monster collabs with the biggest names in the industry.

Vybz Kartel has, of course, collaborated with American rappers before, including the late XXXTentacion, who was a friend and collaborator of Trippie Redd. X’s megahit “F*** Love,” which features Redd and the late Juice WRLD, is among the most streamed songs on the Soundcloud platform of all time, with 303 million plays, according to LA Times.

The 23-year-old rapper, who was discovered on Soundcloud, found fame with his debut mixtape, A Love Letter to You. A few years later, he is already working on the fifth sequel after releasing an interim album executive produced by Chief Keef at the top of the year called Mansion Musik.

The “Love Scars” rapper told Rolling Stone about the impending project earlier this year. “I’m trying to come up with the cover art and add a few songs for that record,” he said. “So, I wanted to do this new one to do a Lil Wayne, Sorry 4 The Wait, type of deal,” he added for context on why he released Mansion Musik.

Redd also told LA Times in February that his next project is a melodic, melancholic sound. “‘A Love Letter to You 5’ is like real artistry, R&B and pop, very acoustic with guitars,” he said. “Very sad, singy s—. What people really want.”

Trippie Redd and Tommy Lee Sparta / @trippieredd IG

That vibe is the polar opposite of what fans expect from the imminent collaboration with Trippie Redd and the always-outstanding duo, Rvssian, and Vybz Kartel. A release date is yet to be announced for the new record, but keep your eyes peeled for updates.

In another set of black and white photos of himself and Tommy Lee Sparta, Trippie Redd says the dancehall star, “is on 555.” The triple digits is presumably the title of his forthcoming album.