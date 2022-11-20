Trey Songz Denied Assaulting Woman At New York Bowling Alley

Trey Songz is denying that he laid hands on a woman last month.

On Saturday, TMZ reported that the singer was being investigated after a woman alleged that he beat her up while at a bowling alley in New York City. Police in New York reportedly received a report from the unnamed woman who alleges that the “Na Na” singer punched her in the face several times while inside a bathroom in the bowling alley. She also claims that the singer dragged her by the hair resulting in some minor injuries to her body. she was later treated and released.

Further detail or video evidence of the incident has not surfaced, but there are reports that the alleged victim is an employee of the business place.

In the meantime, she has named Trey Songz as the man who beat her up, NYPD says, and an investigation has been launched. The artist has not turned himself in to the police as yet, although a warrant for his arrest has not been given.

Meanwhile, the artist’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, says that the artist is aware of the allegations and he has been cooperating with the police investigation.

“TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” his lawyer said.

The attorney also claimed that the woman’s claim is a made-up story to get money from him.

“This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches,” he said.

Trey Songz has been in the news a lot this year due to reports of sexual assault by a few women who alleged the singer’s inappropriate behaviors violated them.

In one instance, the singer was sued by a woman who alleged sexual assault at a hotel, but the case was dismissed because the statute of limitations had expired. There are other allegations, but the victims have not filed lawsuits against the R&B singer.