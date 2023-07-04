Transport and Housing Minister Tours the LJM Maritime Academy

Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis toured the LJM Maritime Academy on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Academy’s President, Dr. Brendamae Cleare led the Minister on the tour and talked about its programs offered and vision for the future. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis toured the LJM Maritime Academy on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Before the tour, the Minister spoke with the Academy’s President, Dr. Brendamae Cleare about its programs offered and vision for the future.

The Academy emerged from the country’s rich legacy of Maritime prominence in the international industry. The Academy was borne out of a vision to put skilled Bahamians on the many ships that traverse the world’s seas.

The Academy offers two options for cadet training: a diploma in nautical science deck/navigation, a 36-month program; and a diploma in marine engineering, a 39-month program. The deck option charts the course for students aspiring to become Master Mariners and the engine option establishes the foundation for those aspiring to the ranks of Chief Engineer.

Students enrolled in these programs are engaged in theoretical and practical training and have access to the latest maritime technology, equipment and tools that meet the needs of an ever-changing industry.

The Transport and Housing Minister also met Chief Operating Officer, Sean Miller; Librarian, Willamae Johnson and Necka Wells, Administration Officer.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: