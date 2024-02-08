A man lost his life in a traffic accident on Meeting Street early on Wednesday. The accident occurred when a Nissan Note and a rented Chevrolet jeep collided near St. John’s Baptist Church. The victim was a passenger in the Nissan along with two others and the driver.

Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Traffic Division, Demetria Capron was on the scene. She appealed to motorist leave home in a timely fashion in order to get where they are going on time. She said, “we also want to admonish persons to pay attention to the posted speed limits and stay within those speed limits. Even where accidents do not prove fatal we have so many accidents on a daily basis where it’s just persons are speeding and I would say not leaving home on a timely basis fashion. Just leave home fifteen or thirty minutes earlier that would allow you to get to where you’re going safely as possible.”

This is the seventh traffic fatality in the country since the start of the year.