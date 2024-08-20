Traffic Accident Claims The Life Of A Male In Grand Bahama

A traffic accident claimed the life of a man over the weekend. The man was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a car on Seahorse Road on the island of Grand Bahama.

Officer In Charge of the Grand Bahama Traffic Division, Superintendent Christopher Farquharson provided details of the incident to ZNS News. He said, “our investigation reveal that a motorbike was being driven north on Seahorse Road when a black Yukon jeep was heading south. The Yukon jeep turned into the pathway of the motorbike and caused that collision.”

The Superintendent advised motorcyclists to ride their bikes with due care and attention, to wear helmets and ride within the speed limit.

The victim who succumbed to his injuries in hospital was identified by family members as Galen Godet.