The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper, led his tourism executive team on a walkabout of downtown Bay Street, and chatted with residents and visitors enjoying the Holiday Season. DPM Cooper was accompanied by Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant, MOTIA; Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary, MOTIA; Latia Duncombe, Director General; MOTIA; and officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)