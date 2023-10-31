Tourism Officials Receive the Ambassador Designate of Romania in a Courtesy Call

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper received Her Excellency Theodora Magdalena Mircea, Ambassador Designate of Romania, in a Courtesy Call on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The meeting was held at the ministry at the Centre of Commerce, British Colonial Hilton. Also present were tourism officials.

Pictured left to right are: Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant MOTIA; Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism; Her Excellency Mircea; Deputy Prime Minister Cooper; the Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State/Aviation; and Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director-General of Tourism.