Tourism Minister Cooper interviewed live on KCAL Morning News (CBS)
The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper interviewed live at KCAL Morning News (CBS), today, speaking on the first-ever nonstop JetBlue flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to Nassau, Bahamas (LPIA). From: Bahamas Information Services

 