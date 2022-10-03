Tory Lanez Hit With Lawsuit By Pregnant Woman Over Hit and Run

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez’s legal woes continue to pile up as a new lawsuit has been filed by a couple who claim that he hit their car and fled the scene on New Year’s Day 2021.

According to TMZ, the couple Krisha and Jesse Grullon filed the lawsuit this week. Lanez is accused of side-swiping the couple’s vehicle with his green Bentley SUV and possibly putting the couple’s life and that of their unborn child at risk of injury or worse.

The Grullon couple says that on the day of the accident, there were at a red light right off a highway ramp where they waited for the signal to change when the incident occurred. They claim that Tory Lanez did not stop to check on them or to examine the damage and went on his way. At the time, Krisha was four months pregnant.

The Grullon pair want to grill the rapper in a deposition for a 2023 date. Lanez is already before the court for felony assault charges for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, and he has been accused of allegedly attacking August Alsina last week after the former failed to “dap” him.

Tory lanez attorney has, however, questioned the veracity of the lawsuit and posed several questions about the couple’s filing, which comes almost two years after the incident reportedly occurred.

The lawyer, Andell Brown, says that the report is “baseless” and will be “laughed out of court.”

Lanez also shared that the purported incident is “made up” based on the timeline of when the claim was filed by the Grullons- in July 2021. The attorney added that the couple’s insurance claim differs from their lawsuit claims as it said that they were hit by a “silver car” in the police report.

The attorney further suggested that the couple looked up the rapper’s license plate online after learning about his luxury SUV.

In the meantime, Tory has been struggling to remain relevant as fans boycott his music over his recent behavior. The artist recently released a new 20-track album called ‘Sorry 4 What’, but it has not received much traction, with people like DJ Akademiks claiming that he was being blackballed by streaming platforms like Apple Music.

Tory Lanez has not personally addressed the latest lawsuit.