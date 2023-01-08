Tory Lanez Fires Attorney and Hires Suge Knight’s Former Lawyer

Tory Lanez has fired his trial lawyer George Mdesyan and has hired one of Suge Knight’s former attorneys to represent him at his upcoming sentencing.

This is the third lawyer that Tory Lanez has hired since his charges were laid in 2020, having started with Shawn Holley and worked with Mdesyan, whom his fans claim speculate botched his defense. On Sunday, Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff shared that Attorney David Kenner confirmed a week ago that he was now representing Tory Lanez.

Tory’s sentencing is set for late January, but the rapper has a court date on Tuesday (January 10). It’s unclear the nature of his court appearance on Tuesday, but information shared online shows that he is set to appear in LA Superior Court 132.

Cuniff explained in a tweet that Penal Code 132 speaks to false evidence and witness tampering. However, the journalist lamented that the court “hides” public records, so it’s difficult to know what’s going on.

In the meantime, Kenner previously represented hip-hop label boss Suge Knight since his case was filed, but he was fired in 2015 by the former head of Death Row Records. Suge Knight went on to change attorneys three more times, and in 2018, he agreed to serve 28 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter for running over a man in 2015.

The Death Row Records co-founders had initially said that Knight was acting in self-defense when he drove and clipped a man, Terry Carter, causing him to die.

In the meantime, it’s unclear if Tory Lanez will appear in person at the court hearing on Tuesday as he is presently remanded to jail. The Canadian rapper was convicted on December 23, 2022, on three felony charges related to the June 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The charges are carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and assault with a semiautomatic handgun.

Tory Lanez is awaiting sentencing on January 27th. He is facing over 20 years in jail and possible deportation to Canada on serving his sentence.